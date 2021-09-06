Kazakhstan to host CIS air defense Combat Commonwealth-2021 drills in mid-September

NUR-SULTAN, September 6. /TASS/. CIS member states are going to conduct air defense exercises within the Combat Commonwealth-2021 event hosted by Kazakhstan from September 14 to 25 at the Sary-Shagan proving ground in the Karaganda Region, Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Kazakhstan will hold the Combat Commonwealth-2021’s active stage from September 14 to 25 at the Sary-Shagan proving ground. More than 1,300 military personnel and about 400 weapons and special military equipment will be involved. In particular, S-300PSs, S-75s, S-125s, Kub and Buk-M2E anti-aircraft missile formations, electronic warfare units, Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets as well as S-295 military transport aircraft, the modernized L-39, Mi-171Sh, and EU-145 military transport aircraft, in addition to unmanned aerial vehicles will be involved," the statement says.

During the active phase of the exercises, air defense combat units will conduct firing practice from anti-aircraft missile systems. Military aviation units will perform training flights with the use of aviation weapons against air and ground targets. "The exercises are being held in order to improve the level of training of military command and control bodies, the coherence of combat units, and the development of methods for conducting anti-aircraft and air battles. Various tactical episodes will be carried out on the organization of the use of aviation and air defense troops during armed conflicts", Chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces, Fazylolla Badenov said.

The military personnel of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan are taking part in the joint Combat Commonwealth-2021 exercises. Earlier, the drills were held at the Ashuluk proving ground in the Astrakhan Region.