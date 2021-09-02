Russia’s latest flamethrower to make part of troop automated command and control system

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Omsk Transport Machine-Building Plant (Omsktransmash, part of the Uralvagonzavod defense firm within the state tech corporation Rostec) is working on including the latest TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ (‘Scorching Sun’) heavy flamethrower in the troop automated command and control system, Company CEO Igor Lobov told TASS on Thursday.

"We are working on this right now. We would like to achieve the maximum quickness of using this weapon so that it can fire munitions and redeploy as quickly as possible," the chief executive said, responding to a question about whether there were plans to achieve the automatic use of the Solntsepyok flamethrower.

There is no foreign rival for the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower at present, he stressed. "No, there is no way for that. No analogues with such a caliber and the use of special thermobaric rounds and with such firepower exist," he stressed.

The Omsktransmash head earlier said at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum that the company was upgrading the TOS-1A weapon that would appear soon.

The TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ is a flamethrower system based on the tank’s chassis. The flamethrower fires 220mm rockets with the thermobaric warhead. The Solntsepyok is designated to set ablaze and destroy buildings and structures and the enemy’s manpower and combat hardware.