Russian tech firm ready to arrange production of latest drones abroad

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kronshtadt Company plans to set up the production of drones on the territory of its customers, including abroad, Company CEO Sergey Bogatikov told TASS at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum that ended outside Moscow.

"We are considering other sites, especially when it concerns the plans of arranging production on the territory of our customers, including those located abroad. Such issues are being discussed," the chief executive said, responding to a question about whether the Company planned to open new facilities for the production of drones.

As the users and buyers of Kronshtadt’s drones are ready for that, the Company will be actively engaged in this effort. Kronshtadt has been building a production facility in the town of Dubna near Moscow since the spring of this year to expand output, he said. "We are due to launch the production cycle in late November - early December," Bogatikov noted.

Kronshtadt also plans to engage the capacities of the Dubna machine-building enterprise to produce both drone parts and ground-based control systems, he said.

The Kronshtadt Company is a full-cycle enterprise for the production of drones, from their designing to their testing and certification. Since it was established in 1991, the enterprise (formerly known as Tranzas) has been engaged in developing onboard, land and seaborne systems, military equipment simulators and interactive technology.

The Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum was held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.