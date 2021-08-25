Russia delivers land troops' hardware worth $2.5 bln to foreign customers in 2020

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. The amount of military hardware delivered to the ground forces of foreign states in 2020 totaled $2.5 billion, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told a briefing on Wednesday.

"The deliveries for ground forces amounted to about $2.5 billion in 2020. This makes up about 17% of annual market sales," Russia’s military cooperation chief said, noting that the land troops’ equipment accounted for about 14% of Russia’s defense exports in 2019.

"The exported hardware for the land troops mostly comprised T-90S tanks, tank support fighting vehicles, Kornet-E anti-tank missile systems, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and various small arms and munitions," Russia’s military cooperation chief specified.

Talks on AK-103 production in Saudi Arabia

Dmitry Shugayev also added that negotiations between Russia and Saudi Arabia on the localization of AK-103 assault rifle production in the kingdom were in the "advanced stage."

"Regarding the AK-103, we are currently in the advanced stage of talks on this issue; we continue our interaction on the localization of this series’ production within the kingdom," he said.

Shugayev underscored that Russia is ready to look into licensing the production of other firearms to Saudi Arabia, should the foreign client file an official request.