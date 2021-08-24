Rosoboronexport to deliver equipment for manufacture of AK-103s to Venezuela in autumn

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) will deliver equipment for the production of AK-103 rifles and bullets to Venezuela-based facilities this autumn, a company spokesperson told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum.

"We will start delivering and installing equipment for the production of rifles and bullets," the spokesperson said.

The plants set to manufacture AK-103s and ammunition in Venezuela are almost ready, the company noted. "The construction of the production facilities is being finalized, and the engineering and utility systems are being assembled. Apart from the Venezuelan staff, workers and engineers from Russia are involved in the construction," Rosoboronexport said.

In 2020-2021, despite the pandemic, a significant amount of work was carried out there, the press service highlighted.

The Army-2021 forum is currently in progress in Kubinka outside Moscow and is running from August 22 to 28.