No decision made on banning Il-114 airliner participating in Army 2021 forum — UAC

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. No decisions have been made on removing the Il-114 airliner from the Army 2021 military-technical forum, the press office of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) reported on Wednesday.

"As of now, no decisions on the Il-114 airliner prototype [regarding its participation in the Army 2021 forum] has been made," the UAC spokesman said.

A source in the domestic aircraft industry told TASS earlier on Wednesday that an Il-114-300 short-haul passenger plane had been prohibited from making a flight to the Kubinka airfield near Moscow to take part in the Army 2021 forum over the crash of an Il-112V light military transport plane.

The Il-112V light military transport plane is outfitted with two TV7-117ST turboprop engines. Il-114-300 short-haul passenger planes operate the TV7-117ST-01 civilian version.

Both planes were expected to take part in the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum that will run at the Kubinka airfield near Moscow on August 22-28.

A new Il-112V military transport plane flew into the Moscow Region from the Voronezh Aircraft Enterprise on August 13 to participate in the Army 2021 forum. However, the plane crashed during a training flight as it was making a landing approach at the Kubinka airfield on August 17. The plane’s right-side engine burst into flames, following which the aircraft rolled to its right, started to lose speed, overturned and crashed, killing its three crewmembers.