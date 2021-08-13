Russian Navy warship enters English Channel in long-distance deployment

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov entered the English Channel in its long-distance deployment, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"Today a group of ships and support vessels led by the Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov has transited the Strait of Dover and continues moving southward in the English Channel," the press office said in a statement.

The naval taskforce also includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet. These warships participated in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in late July and joined a group of the Northern Fleet’s ships and support vessels in the North Sea on August 12.

The crews of the Russian Navy’s warships and support vessels will eventually practice a series of inter-fleet interoperability tasks in accordance with their long-distance deployment plans, the press office said.