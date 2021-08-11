Russian air force to get over 60 new aircraft by year-end

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. More than 60 new and over 200 modernized aircraft will be delivered to Russia’s air force by the end of the year, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Sergei Dronov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"By the end of the year, the delivery of over 60 new aviation products is scheduled, including advanced multirole Su-30SM, Su-35S, Su-57 aircraft and Su-34 medium-range fighter-bombers, heavy Il-76MD90A military transport planes, Mi-28NM and Ka-52 combat helicopters and Mi-8AMTSh-VN special operations helicopters," Dronov said.

He added that the Russian air force will also receive over 200 modernized aircraft.

All equipment is tested in combat conditions in the Syrian Arab Republic, and adjustments are made if necessary, the official said.