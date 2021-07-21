Russian troops to arrive in Belarus to make preparations for joint military drills

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The first Russian military trains carrying troops and equipment will arrive in Belarus on Wednesday in preparation for the Zapad-2021 (or West-2021) joint military exercise, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The first military trains carrying Russian troops and equipment will arrive in Belarus today to prepare for participation in the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise involving the armed forces of Belarus and Russia," the statement reads.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, "the use of groupings of forces to ensure the military security of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]" will be the focus of the drills set to take place on September 10-16.

The Zapad-2021 strategic drills will take place in Russia and Belarus. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov visited Belarus last week to take part in the reconnaissance of areas that will host the joint military exercise. He also discussed pressing issues related to cooperation in military training with Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Viktor Gulevich.