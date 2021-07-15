Kremlin still unaware of details over REvil hacker group vanishing from dark web

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin is still unaware of the details regarding the disappearance of the REvil hacker group from the dark web and whether it is related to the Russian-US contacts on cybersecurity, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I still don’t have any information on this matter," he said. "I have nothing to say about this issue at this time."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the dark websites allegedly belonging to the REvil hacking group were down. According to the analysts in the sphere of information security surveyed by the agency, the webpage where the group members usually posted statements cannot be found. Bloomberg said that the situation is the same with other resources connected to the REvil hackers who allegedly were behind the cyberattacks on the world’s biggest meat supplier JBS and the Kaseya software company.