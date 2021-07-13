Russia’s latest Lebedev pistol can fire any rounds, says gunmaker

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Lebedev handgun developed by the Kalashnikov Group firearms manufacturer can fire any 9x19 mm caliber ammo, Kalashnikov Deputy CEO and Chief Designer Sergey Urzhumtsev said on Tuesday.

"All the modifications of the Lebedev pistol are universal for the handgun’s munitions. It can fire both standard 9x19 mm Luger rounds and 7H21 armor-piercing cartridges," the chief designer said.

The Lebedev pistol also differs from its foreign rivals thanks to its improved ergonomics, he added. "The Lebedev pistol is in the same category with similar versions by its weight and dimensional characteristics but I would like to shine the spotlight again on the ergonomics of this handgun and, as a result, its better handling, increased combat effectiveness and practicable rate of fire," Urzhumtsev stressed.

Specialists are currently studying the possibility of mounting a collimator sight on the Lebedev pistol, he added.

"Now, work is underway to choose a special small-size collimator sight," the chief designer said.

The Lebedev pistol is the latest combat small arms gun developed by the Kalashnikov Group, the creator of the world-renowned AK-47 assault rifle.

Kalashnikov gunmaker to introduce super-compact Lebedev pistol

The Kalashnikov Group will develop a super-compact modification of the latest Lebedev pistol, the chief designer said.

"As for the super-compact modification, this version will, indeed, be present in the family of Lebedev pistols. It is hard to give any exact timeframe now because it will be determined by the needs of agencies that will place orders for it. In any case, it will appear on the market somewhat later than the existing versions, such as the MPL, the MPL-1 and the PLK," Urzhumtsev informed.

The super-compact Lebedev pistol is needed to cultivate the market niche of this handgun, he explained. "Actually, all the world’s pistol brands, for example, the Glock family, have such pistol versions. The sales of baseline items are not large, but such a version is needed to cover the whole spectrum of the potential market," he said.

Kalashnikov to create whole family of latest Lebedev pistols

The Kalashnikov Group will create a whole family of small arms based on the latest Lebedev pistol, the chief designer said.

"Indeed, this range will be expanded, first of all, by creating civilian versions of this pistol and eventually a super-compact version," Urzhumtsev revealed.

Several versions of the Lebedev pistol already exist today, he added.

"Currently, the Lebedev handgun is represented by three versions," Urzhumtsev said.

The family of Lebedev pistols currently comprises the Lebedev MPL and Lebedev MPL-1 modular handguns and the Lebedev PLK compact version.