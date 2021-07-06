Su-34 bombers hammer enemy positions in Urals drills

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. The crews of Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers of the Central Military District’s aviation division breached a notional enemy’s air defenses and eliminated its weapons by bombing strikes in drills in the Kurgan Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers delivered about 20 bombing strikes on the notional enemy’s weapons. The pilots breached the multi-layered air defense system, operating from various directions at an extremely low altitude of about 50 meters. The pilots delivered the bombing strikes sequentially from steep descending and level flights against the designated targets," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots practiced combat missions amid changing weather conditions: both in clear weather and in dense low clouds, the statement says.

The drills involved 15 aircraft that included Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-24MR reconnaissance planes and about 30 items of ground equipment and more than 200 flight, ground, and flight control personnel, the press office specified.