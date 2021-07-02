Lukashenko informs of attempt to blow up Russian Navy's communication center

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the terrorist sleeper cells exposed in the country - the so-called self-defense units - had tried to blow up the communication center of the Russian Navy in Vileyka, the Minsk Region.

Speaking at a gala meeting on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday, the BelTA news agency reports, Lukashenko said that certain instruments, such as thermal imaging cameras had been brought from Ukraine and deposited in a cache and at a certain point used "in an attempt to blow up the Vileyka communication center that maintains contact between Russia and its naval ships in the Atlantic."

Lukashenko said that he had discussed this incident in his latest telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We looked into this problem in the most serious way. You can guess what the result of that discussion was," the Belarusian leader said. "All participants in the attack, including those who had masterminded and staged it, were tracked down in two days and arrested."

The 43rd Communications Center of the Russian Navy in Vileyka entered service near the Belarusian capital Minsk in 1964. It operates in a very low frequency range to transmit orders of the Russian Navy’s general staff to nuclear submarines on missions in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans. Also, the center is used in signals intelligence and electronic warfare.

Earlier on Friday, Lukashenko said the republic had exposed sleeper terrorists cells, with Germany, Ukraine, the United States, Poland, and Lithuania being behind them.