Russia to feature latest Bumerang combat vehicle at MILEX arms show in Belarus

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport [part of the state tech corporation Rostec] will demonstrate the latest Bumerang infantry fighting vehicle for the first time at the MILEX 2021 international arms show in Belarus on June 23-26, the company announced on Friday.

"At the MILEX 2021 arms show, Russian defense enterprises will feature more than 20 models, which Rosoboronexport has offered to the world market over the past year. In addition to the reconnaissance/strike version of the Orion drone, they include the Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile system, the upgraded 203 mm Malka self-propelled gun, a versatile armored engineering vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and an infantry fighting vehicle based on the Bumerang platform. These models will be showcased in Belarus for the first time," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

Rosoboronexport increases the level of military-technical cooperation with Belarus, the state arms seller said.

"Rosoboronexport is able with its unique status to synchronize the supply of weapons and special equipment with training both at industrial enterprises and using the Russian Ministry of Defense’s capabilities to provide other services in this area, while optimizing various, including logistics, costs," the chief executive said.

MILEX 2021 is Belarus’s largest defense show.

About the platform

The Bumerang is the latest standardized wheeled armored platform for multiservice forces developed by the Military Industrial Company. The platform was used as the basis for developing the K-17 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle unveiled to the public at the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square in 2015, and also the K-16 armored personnel carrier.

The K-17 infantry fighting vehicle’s baseline version is outfitted with the Epokha combat module with a 30 mm automatic gun and a coaxial 7.62 mm machine-gun and the Kornet anti-tank missile system. The K-16 armored personnel carrier is armed with a combat module with a 12.7 mm machine-gun.