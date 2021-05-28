Russian Navy latest nuclear-powered sub to enter shipbuilders’ sea trials in late June

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Project 885M (Yasen-M) first serial-built nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk will enter shipbuilders’ sea trials in late June, a source in the domestic defence industry told TASS on Friday.

"The submarine Novosibirsk will enter the shipbuilders’ sea trials at the end of June this year," the source said.

The shipbuilders’ sea trials will be followed by state tests, in which the sub will conduct fire by Oniks and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles. The submarine is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy at the end of 2021, the source added.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Currently, seven Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). The Project 885M seventh and eighth submarines, the Voronezh and the Vladivostok were laid down on July 20, 2020. The keel-laying ceremony was observed by Russian President Vladimir Putin via a video conference.

The Project 885M lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan was handed over to the Russian Navy on May 7. The Severodvinsk, which is the Project 885 (Yasen) lead and the sole underwater cruiser, is accomplishing assigned tasks within the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces. It was delivered to the Russian Navy on June 17, 2014.

Project 885/885M submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons. The submarine Severodvinsk is now preparing for the trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, which it will join this year. Earlier, the Tsirkon hypersonic missile was test-launched from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov.