Russian paratroopers receive latest parachutes for Arctic operation

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Technodinamika Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has started the deliveries of the latest Stayer special-purpose parachutes allowing paratroopers to skydive from high altitudes and in Arctic conditions, the Rostec press office reported on Tuesday.

"The work on developing the Stayer for the Defense Ministry was carried out on the company’s own initiative. The system is unrivaled on the Russian market, has unique capabilities and has proven its reliability during drills. As of today, the Stayer has been accepted for service and the first systems have already been sent to the troops," the press office quoted Technodinamika CEO Igor Nasenkov as saying.

The Stayer is designated for special forces’ airdrops from aircraft flying at speeds of up to 350 km/h, with an additional payload of up to 50 kg and can be used in the conditions of the Extreme North.

The latest parachute has been developed under the Yunker-O experimental design work by specialists of the Polyot Ivanovo Parachute Plant within Technodinamika Group.

The Stayer is a wing-type parachute system, which allows jumping from altitudes of 700 to 10,000 meters, with a maximum flight weight of up to 180 kg.

"The wing-type system features increased maneuverability in its control and considerably boosts the capacity of Russian special operations forces for accomplishing tactical tasks," the Rostec press office said.

In April 2020, a group of Russian paratroopers used the latest parachute systems in severe Arctic conditions, making a joint jump in the conditions of the Far North for the first time in the world from the lower boundary of the stratosphere - an altitude of 10,000 meters over the Franz Josef Land archipelago.