MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. A Russian officer died during demining works near Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"During demining works at a road section near the settlement of Shusha on December 17, an explosive device went off. As a result of the blast, an officer of the International Mine Action Center received a deadly wound," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, all possible assistance will be offered to his family.