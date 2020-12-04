Sergei Kulikov has been elected as head Rusnano management company

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Military-Industrial Commission Sergei Kulikov has been elected as Chairman of the Board of the Rusnano management company, the press service of Rusnano reported on Friday.

"On Thursday, December 3, in compliance with the directive of the Russian government, the Board of Directors of JSC Rusnano voted for the appointment of Sergei Kulikov as Chairman of the board of Management Company Rusnano LLC for a period of five years. The Board of Directors decided to terminate the powers of Anatoly Chubais, who previously held this post. The Board’s meeting was held in the form of absentee ballot. Sergei Kulikov has taken up his duties," according to the statement.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Military-Industrial Commission Deputy Chairman Sergei Kulikov to head Rusnano. On December 3, the Russian government approved a directive on Kulikov’s appointment to the post of chairman of the board of Rusnano.

JSC Rusnano was created in 2011 as a result of the reorganization of the state corporation Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies, founded in 2007. Anatoly Chubais was the company’s general director since 2008. After the company was transformed from a state corporation into a joint-stock company, Chubais took over as chairman of the board of JSC Rusnano, and then headed the Rusnano management company, which was created in 2013.