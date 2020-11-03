Russia’s fleet to receive ten new icebreakers by 2030

ST. PETERSBURG, November 3. /TASS/. Russia will receive ten new icebreakers by 2030, which will reduce the average age of its icebreaker fleet from today's 37 years to 25 years, Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich reported to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"The average age of icebreakers that Rosmorport [the Russian marine ports authority - TASS] has is 37 years. <...> According to the comprehensive plan [for the modernization and expansion of the main infrastructure - TASS] 10 icebreakers of different classes should be built by 2030. Taking this into account, in 2024 we expect the average age to drop to 29 years, and in 2030 - to 25 years, "Dietrich said.

In total, the icebreaker fleet of Rosmorport includes 36 icebreakers (another five Russian icebreakers are at the disposal of nuclear corporation Rosatom) and icebreaking tugs. The enterprise provides icebreaker services for ships in 15 freezing seaports of Russia, on the entries to them, as well as icebreaker support for ships navigating in ice in other basins of the world ocean.