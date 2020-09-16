Russia’s Black Sea Fleet tracks movements of US, UK combat ships in Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has begun tracking the movements of the UK Royal Navy’s HMS Enterprise and the US Navy's USNS Yuma, which entered the Black Sea on Wednesday, Russia’s National Defense Control Center told reporters.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces have begun tracking movements of the survey vessel HMS Enterprise of the United Kingdom Royal Navy and the spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Yuma of the United States Navy, which entered the Black Sea on September 16, 2020," the center said.

Earlier in the day, the US Navy’s 6th Fleet informed that the spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Yuma was heading into the Black Sea to begin routine maritime operations in support of US allies in the region. On Tuesday, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt, named after US 32nd President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor, had entered the Black Sea on a security mission.