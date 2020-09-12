Two Russian Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft fly over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas

SEVEROMORSK /Murmansk Region/, September 12. /TASS/. Two long-range antisubmarine Tu-142 aircraft of the Russian Northern Fleet have trained scheduled missions over the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas, they were shadowed by foreign fighter jets at certain stages of their route, the fleet said in a press release on Saturday.

"On September 12, two long-range antisubmarine aircraft Tu-142 of the Northern Fleet made scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas. The flight lasted over 11 hours," the press release said.

According to the fleet, foreign fighter jets accompanied the Russian aircraft at certain stages of the route.

"All the flights took place in strict compliance with international airspace rules," the press release added.