S-400 teams repel enemy massive strike in southern Russia drills

YEKATERINBURG, September 1. /TASS/. The teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems from the Central Military District’s air defense division held a live-fire exercise during drills in the southern Astrakhan Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"As part of the practice stage with a live-fire exercise, the teams of S-400 "Triumf’ systems and Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers repelled a notional enemy’s simulated massive missile and air strike by launching missiles. As a result, all the targets designated for their destruction were struck in accordance with the required procedures," the press office said in a statement.

Strizh-M, Favorit and Kaban aerial missile targets and Armavir low-altitude target missiles were used to create a combat training environment and simulate an air attack, the statement says.

"During the drills, the units of anti-aircraft missile regiments also went on combat duty for air defense in a new positioning area, made a march to temporary on-duty positions after overcoming notionally contaminated terrain sections and carried out a set of measures for camouflaging combat hardware," according to the statement.

The combat teams also passed theory tests in technical, tactical and missile firing measures. Overall, the firings involved over 450 personnel and about 200 items of military hardware, the press office said.

The live-fire exercise is running as part of the Central Military District’s large-scale air defense drills that involve over 10,000 troops, the press office specified.