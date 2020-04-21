Shipbuilders to deliver latest patrol vessel to Russian Navy by yearend

"Under the contract, the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin will be delivered to the Russian Navy before the end of 2020 after the completion of the trials," the spokesperson informed.

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Project 22160 patrol vessel Pavel Derzhavin has arrived in Novorossiysk for trials, a Russian Navy spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Project 22160 patrol vessels have been designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). They are the first ships in Russia based on the modular design principle.

Project 22160 ships are primarily designated to defend and protect the maritime economic zone. The patrol ships also capable of accomplishing escort and anti-piracy missions and carrying out search and rescue operations. They are armed with a 76.2mm artillery gun, an anti-aircraft missile system and machine-guns.

The Pavel Derzhavin is the Project 22160 third-built and second serial-produced ship. The lead and first serial-produced ships were built at the Zelenodoslk Shipyard. They entered service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.