Russian General Staff chief, NATO commander in Europe discuss incidents prevention

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov during his working visit to Baku discussed incidents prevention with the Commander-in-Chief of NATO forces in Europe General Tod Wolters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The two exchanged opinion of strategic stability and situations in crisis regions and discussed practical steps to prevent military incidents, the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Gerasimov was received by Azerbaijan’s President Ilkham Aliyev. Also, he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Colonel-General Nijmeddin Sadykov.

The two sides discussed international and regional security and crucial issues of military and military-technical cooperation, including the defense ministries interaction in the Caspian.