Trials of Russia’s newest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled gun to be completed in 2022

LUCKNOW /India/, February 6. /TASS/. The trials of Russia’s Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled gun (SPG) will be completed in 2022, the press service of the gun’s manufacturer Uralvagonzavod told TASS on Thursday during the DefExpo 2020 exhibition in India’s Lucknow.

"Trials of the 152-mm Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled gun are envisaged to be completed in 2022," the press service said.

The press service did not elaborate on when the weapon is expected to enter service, saying that the issue "is within the competence of the Russian Defense Ministry."

The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled gun is designed to conduct counterbattery fighting, destroy tanks and other armored vehicles, antitank weapons, manpower, air defense and ballistic missile defense systems, command and control posts and fortifications, and cause maximum fire damage to the enemy in tactical depths.

The SPG has an automatic real-time fire control system. The 2S35 gun is accurate at a range of up to 50 kilometers (31 miles).

The Koalitsiya-SV is loaded by a transporter-loader vehicle that has two conveyers with rounds and propellant charges. The operator rotates the conveyers, taking a munition with a manipulator and transporting it to the loading chamber.