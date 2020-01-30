Russian Navy ship visits Cyprus in Mediterranean deployment

SEVASTOPOL, January 30. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet missile frigate Admiral Essen has called at the Cypriot port of Limassol, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"As part of its business call, the ship will replenish supplies while the crew will make excursion tours of the city’s historical sites as their leisure time," the press office said in a statement.

The frigate has called at the port of Limassol in accordance with the plan of the ship’s deployment to the Mediterranean Sea and the schedule of replenishing supplies. The frigate Admiral Essen has been accomplishing assignments in distant waters since December 2019.