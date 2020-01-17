MiG-31, Su-24 planes make massive training flights during drills in Russia’s northwest

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The crews of MiG-31 interceptor-fighters and Su-24 bombers from the composite air regiment of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army performed training flights in adverse weather conditions, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Friday.

"The training flights became the most massive exercise this new year. As many as 10 aircraft simultaneously performed combat training tasks in the sky. Over the flight shift, more than 40 sorties were made and more than 20 crews of the air regiment practiced their skills," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots of fighter jets and bombers were sharpening the skills of take-offs and landing in a snowfall, low clouds and poor visibility during the day and the polar night.

"The crews of Su-24 planes practiced heading for an attack and notional bombing. The pilots of MiG-31 aircraft practiced tactical measures upon intercepting an air target and conducting a dogfight and also performing aerobatic maneuvers," the statement says.