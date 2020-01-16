Russia delivers large batch of night vision devices to African country

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Shvabe Holding Company (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a large batch of night-imaging monoculars to an African country, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday.

"The Shvabe Holding Company of Rostec State Corporation has exported a large batch of night vision monoculars in the interests of one of the countries on the African continent. The device is equipped with second-and third-generation electro-optic converters and also with infrared illumination," the press office said.

The Rostec press office declined to specify the amount of the batch and the sum of the deal, saying, however, that the African customer had received PN21K monoculars produced by the Novosibirsk Instrument-Making Factory (part of the Shvabe Holding Company). The device is distinguished by its compact size, can be equipped with various lenses and mounted on the head or the helmet.

"In 2020, another large contract will be implemented for the delivery of similar items," the press office quoted Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko as saying.

Last year, the PN21K monocular was tested by visitors of the Night of Museums international event who watched the life of flora and fauna with its help at the Novosibirsk Zoo.