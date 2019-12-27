Turkey is likely to purchase another batch of S-400 — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Turkey will purchase another batch of air defense systems S-400, Deputy Prime Yury Borisov told the round-the-clock television news channel Rossiya-24 in an interview.

"It is very likely they will use this option and keep working with us. We do hope for this," he said.

"As far as arms export is concerned, it should be noted that competition on the market of military hardware has been always harsh. We firmly hold second place as to the volume of sales," Borisov stated.