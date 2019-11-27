Joint fight against common threats unites post-Soviet security bloc’s states, says Lavrov

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The sustainability of the future of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) stems from the effectiveness of the member-states’ joint approach towards neutralizing growing threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Threats are growing, neutralizing these threats together is much more effective," he said following the joint meeting of the CSTO councils of foreign ministers, defense ministers and security councils’ secretaries.

He stressed that this joint work would make the CSTO’s future sustainable.

Lavrov noted that cooperation within the organization was of particular importance to Russia, adding that preventing violations of the CSTO member-states’ borders was a common duty for them.

Russia’s top diplomat pointed to the ongoing efforts to involve other countries in the organization’s work. "Our Serbian colleagues, for example, take part in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly as observers. If interested, they can be involved as participants or observers during some CSTO exercises," he explained. "This experience can be extended to other countries.".