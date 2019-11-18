Russia to hand over two MiG-29 fighter jets to Mongolia on its Independence Day Nov. 26

BEIJING, November 18. /TASS/. Russia will hand over two MiG-29 fighter jets to the Mongolian army, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Mongolia told TASS on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the ceremony will be held on November 26, Mongolia’s Independence Day.

"As of now, Mongolia has no military aviation but for helicopters. Now it will have two MiG-29 jets," he said, adding that the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces had already confirmed the date of the official handover ceremony.