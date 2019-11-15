Strong Black Sea Fleet helps Russia safeguard interests at distant frontiers — expert

Ukrainian Navy commander stated that since Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014, Moscow has largely strengthened the Black Sea Fleet’s combat potential

SEVASTOPOL, November 15. /TASS/. By strengthening its fleet in the Black Sea, Russia ensures its border security as well as provides for a possibility to safeguard its interests at distant sea frontiers, if need be, Rear Admiral (Retired) and Executive Director of the Institute of CIS Countries in Sevastopol Vladimir Solovyov told TASS on Friday.

Ukrainian Navy Commander Igor Voronchenko stated on Thursday that since Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014, Moscow "has considerably increased the Black Sea Fleet’s combat potential and concentrated new ships and submarines in the Black Sea," including the Fleet’s substantial reinforcement with ships and submarines armed with Kalibr missile systems, and would continue to beef up its forces. "Russia is not doing anything unnatural and is just fulfilling the precepts of great Russian commanders. The Black Sea is needed to timely amass forces and advance to distant frontiers to designate Russia’s interests there," Solovoyov said. It is Black Sea naval bases that Russian sailors depart from for the Mediterranean Sea where they also go on combat duty, he stressed. "I would like to assure the Ukrainian admiral that we still have few ships [for Black Sea naval bases and for the Mediterranean grouping]. But in the Black Sea, we will be able to cope with the task with the available ships [should an external threat arise]," the expert assured. New warships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles