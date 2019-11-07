Black Sea Fleet’s aviation repels enemy attack on Crimean naval base during drills

SEVASTOPOL, November 7. /TASS/. The pilots of Su-24M, Su-25SM and Su-30M2 planes from the Air Force and Air Defense Army of Russia’s Southern Military District held drills over the Black Sea to practice repelling a notional enemy’s attack on the Crimean naval base, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The pilots of attack aircraft, bombers and fighters practiced assignments to repel an air attack on the Crimean naval base and deliver an air strike against a notional enemy’s naval group in interaction with the Black Sea Fleet’s ships," the press office said in a statement.