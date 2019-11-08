Arctic helicopters to carry out year-round patrols in easternmost Russia

"The Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters, which are capable of operating in Arctic conditions and have recently arrived for an army aviation large unit of the Eastern Military District stationed in Khabarovsk, have set off for their permanent base, the Ugolniye Kopi aerodrome in the town of Anadyr," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Arctic helicopters of Russia’s Eastern Military District have set off for the easternmost aerodrome of Anadyr where they will carry out constant patrols, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

The flight crews of the new rotorcraft will carry out year-round patrols, changing each other, the press office specified.

The Mi-8AMTSh-VA choppers will replace Mi-8AMTSh ‘Terminator’ transport and attack rotorcraft, which have been performing missions for cargo and personnel delivery in the Arctic for several years now.

Therefore, the air group that makes flights to Cape Schmidt and Wrangel Island will be reinforced with rotorcraft suited for local climatic conditions.

The helicopters have been delivered to the army aviation large unit in Khabarovsk from the flight personnel combat employment and re-training center in the town of Torzhok in the central Russian Tver Region. The pilots have undergone the required training for flights in the Extreme North.