Latest Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive for Russia’s Baltic Fleet

"The new Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems have arrived for the troops after successful drills with a live-fire exercise at a firing range in the Astrakhan Region. The personnel of the air defense missile regiment underwent re-training at the Yeisk training center to learn to operate the new systems, after which the servicemen performed the first launches of missiles at the Kapustin-Yar range," the press office said.

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s army corps has received the latest Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

During the test-launches, the personnel hit several fast-speed Saman-type maneuvering targets launched from various directions and flying at minimum and maximum altitudes.

The Tor-M2 all-weather tactical surface-to-air missile system with a 15km range capability is designated to effectively fight air-to-surface missiles, guided and smart air bombs, anti-radar missiles and other new-generation precision weapons, tactical and army aviation aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. The anti-aircraft missile system is capable of successfully accomplishing combat missions in any situation under intensive enemy jamming.