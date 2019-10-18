Russian cutting-edge frigate to fire cruise missiles during trials in White Sea

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov will fire cruise missiles during state trials in the White Sea, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Friday.

"The stage of the ship’s state trials envisages the firings of cruise missiles," the source said.

The frigate earlier made a transit from the Baltic to the Northern Fleet, the source added.

The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov is the second (the first serial-produced) Project 22350 warship built at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation). The cutting-edge frigate was laid down on November 26, 2009 and floated out on December 12, 2014. The frigate is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy this year.

The lead warship of this series, the Admiral Gorshkov, was delivered to the Navy in the summer of 2018 and the construction of two more frigates (the Admiral Golovko and the Admiral Isakov) continues at the slipways of the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.