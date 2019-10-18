Turkey resumes operation in north Syria despite deal with US — media

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, the Turkish military carried out artillery shelling in several villages located near Ras al-Ayn. The Al Arabiya TV channel reported that militants of the Syrian armed opposition units, fighting on Ankara’s side, had attacked a humanitarian convoy heading to the city.

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Turkey’s forces resumed attacks on Ras al-Ayn in northeast Syria on Friday despite a deal on a temporary ceasefire reached with the US, Al Mayadeen TV channel has reported citing Kurdish sources.

Earlier, Reuters reported that shellings and clashes resumed in the city, shooting was heard and smoke was seen over several neighborhoods.

Turkey’s authorities have not commented on the report.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Michael Pence held talks in Ankara. Pence said following the meeting that the parties had agreed on a pause in the Turkish offensive in northern Syria to give Kurdish units a chance to leave the border safe zone that Ankara is creating. "The Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow the withdrawal of YPG from the safe zone within 120 hours. Operation Peace Spring will be halted upon completion of this withdrawal," the agreement reads.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in north Syria. The operation’s goal is said to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s move.