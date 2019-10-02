Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems

At the Kapustin Yar practice range, the combat teams of a surface-to-air missile battalion accepted the new S-400 systems from the manufacturer.

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The combat teams of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army from the Western Military District successfully test-fired new S-400 surface-to-air missile systems after they were accepted for service, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"After the acceptance, the anti-aircraft gunners test-fired the systems against unique Favorit-RM hypersonic target missiles that simulated a notional enemy’s air attack weapons," the press office said in a statement.

The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets, the press office of the Western Military District said.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.