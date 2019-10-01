Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships embark on deployment to Indian Ocean

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. A group of the Baltic Fleet’s warships comprising the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the sea tug Viktor Konetsky and the tanker Yelnya has set off for its long-distance deployment to the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During their deployment, the group of the Baltic Fleet’s combat ships will take part for the first time in the naval component of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills that will run in the Indian Ocean on December 10-19," the press office said in a statement.

"The warships are carrying anti-terror squads from the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry force," the press office added.

The Indra-2019 drills will run at land and naval training ranges and at a military aerodrome of the Indian Armed Forces. About 300 troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District will take part in the drills.