Russian missile cruiser wraps up call at Algerian port in long-distance deployment

"The visit by the Northern Fleet’s sailors lasted three days from August 26. The crew of the cruiser Marshal Ustinov replenished food supplies, loading 12 tonnes of food products into the ship’s storerooms," the press office said in a statement.

MURMANSK, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov continued its deployment in the Mediterranean Sea after completing its visit to Algeria, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

Over the period of the crew’s stay in the port of Algiers, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyayev, and also family members of the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Algerian Navy visited the warship. Commanding Officer, Chief of Staff of the Northern Fleet’s division of guided missile ships Captain 1st Rank Andrei Saloshin and missile cruiser commander Captain 1st Rank Vladimir Kuzmin paid courtesy visits to the command of the Algerian Navy.

The guided missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov entered the Mediterranean Sea on August 22. The warship departed the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on July 3 to take part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on July 28. After the parade, the missile cruiser’s crew took part in the Russian Navy’s large-scale exercise Ocean Shield-2019. After it left its home base, the missile cruiser covered a distance of about 9,000 nautical miles.

During their deployment in distant waters, the Northern Fleet’s sailors will accomplish a series of military and diplomatic missions, make business calls at the ports of several Mediterranean countries and hold a set of defensive drills. One of the warship’s basic tasks is to ensure Russia’s naval presence in the region and demonstrate the Russian Navy’s flag.

Guided missile cruisers of this type are designated to fight a potential enemy’s surface ships and provide for the combat survivability of the Navy’s forces in distant waters. The work on these missile cruisers started back in the first half of the 1970s. Overall, four warships of this type were built. Three of them are operational in the Russian Navy.

The guided missile cruisers of this project displace 11,500 tonnes and are 186 meters long. They can develop a full sea speed of 32 knots and deploy to a range of 7,500 miles at a speed of 18 knots. Guided missile cruisers of this project feature 130mm AK-130 artillery guns, striking and surface-to-air missile systems, 30mm AK-630M small-caliber air defense artillery complexes and torpedo armament. The guided missile cruisers can carry a Ka-27 helicopter or its modification on their deck. They have a crew of up to 510 men.

