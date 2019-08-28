Over 51,000 people visit MAKS aerospace show on day two — ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. More than 51,000 people visited the MAKS-2019 aerospace show near Moscow on the second day of its work, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow Region department told TASS on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, the event was attended by more than 51,000 people. No violations have been reported on the territory of the exhibition," the ministry said.

Police and Russian Guard officers have been deployed in the area to maintain public order.

On the first day, MAKS-2019 was visited by over 41,000 people. Thursday will be the last day when attendance will be restricted for specialists only. Starting from Friday, the event will be open for general public. Organizers expect the attendance to peak over the weekend.

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show is to run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and state-owned defense and advanced technology corporation Rostec. 827 companies from 33 countries are taking part in the show.