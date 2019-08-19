Russia to inspect military facility in Portugal under 2011 Vienna Document

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A group of Russian specialists will inspect a military facility in Portugal under the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-building measures, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"Upon the request by Chief of the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov, a Russian group of inspectors plans to visit a military facility on the territory of Portugal on August 20 in compliance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-and security-building measures for information evaluation. The inspection will take place during a single day," the statement reads.

Such evaluation visits are made to check the data on the armed forces and the plans of deploying basic weapon systems, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated.

"During the inspection, the specialists will visit the military facility at the place of its normal peacetime location. At a briefing, information will be obtained from the command on the personnel, the basic armament and military hardware systems," the statement reads.