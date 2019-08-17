Russian Defense Minister declares 5th International Army Games closed

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared the 5th International Army Games closed during a ceremony held on Saturday night at the Patriot Park near Moscow.

"When we launched this project five years ago we had no doubts about its importance, but we could not imagine that the Games would evolve into such an important event. Lately, the Army Games were held in ten nations worldwide, and 39 countries sent their teams to participate," the minister said.

He thanked the defense ministers of countries "that realized the importance of participating in such events."

"Why is this vital? Because the more teams are taking part, the more solid the peace becomes. For us, this is a fundamental and unquestionable fact," the minister continued. "I’m sure the number of participants will increase next year and I’m convinced that those competitions forge ties of friendship among servicemen from various countries all over the world."

"That’s why I invite everyone to next year’s games and declare [this year’s] International Army Games closed," Shoigu added.

The closing ceremony ended with an illumination show and a ten-minute fireworks display, during which 3,200 shots were fired to the altitude of between 100 and 400 meters.