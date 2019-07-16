Russia’s Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 28. It will involve 43 warships, 41 aircraft and more than 4,000 personnel. Take a look at the first rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade on the Neva River in St Petersburg.
Navy Day rehearsal on the Neva: Russia gears up to display its sea power
Russia’s Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 28
Ivan Antonov minesweeper going past the Palace Bridge during a rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade on the Neva River in St Petersburg© Roman Pimenov/TASS
The Passat corvette going past a drawbridge during on the Neva River in St Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russia’s Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 28. Photo: Ivan Antonov minesweeper© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russia’s Main Naval Parade will involve 43 warships, 41 aircraft and more than 4,000 personnel© Peter Kovalev/TASS
This year, 26 foreign delegations will attend the naval celebrations in Russia© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade on the Neva River in St Petersburg© Roman Pimenov/TASS
Raptor patrol boats are seen during a rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade in St Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Alexander Obukhov minesweeper (back) is seen during a rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade on the Neva River© Roman Pimenov/TASS
A rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade in St Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Raptor patrol boats on the Neva River© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Warships are seen on the Neva River during a rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade© Roman Pimenov/TASS
