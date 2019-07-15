T-72 tanks, drone squads go on alert in live-fire exercises in Volga area

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Armored units in the Nizhny Novgorod Region in the Volga area are holding drills at the Mulino practice range, using T-72B3 tanks, Grad multiple launch rocket systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Monday.

As part of the drills, the armored units went on alert and headed for the training range while practicing defense against air raids and attacks by subversion groups. The personnel will sharpen the skills of defensive and offensive operations and hold a gunnery exercise.

"At the concluding stage, the troops will hold live-fire drills, firing all types of small arms, grenade launchers and combat vehicles’ guns against targets simulating a notional enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware and manpower," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involve more than 1,000 personnel, about 100 items of armament and military hardware. In particular, the troops are employing T-72B3 tanks, Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, fifth-generation communications systems and Orlan drones.