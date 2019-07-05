Pantsir-S air defense systems strike over 100 enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills

"The units of Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile/gun systems of the Southern Military District notionally destroyed over 100 targets in Crimea as part of the single day of fighting a notional enemy’s cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles," the press office said in a statement.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 5. /TASS/. The crews of Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun systems destroyed over 100 cruise missiles of a notional enemy in Crimea drills, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Friday.

During the drills, the air defense crews spotted and destroyed small-size, low-speed and low-flying air targets and also practiced the procedure of detecting and striking cruise missiles of a hypothetical enemy, according to the statement.

The Pantsir-S is a small-range weapon designated to strike air targets with automatic anti-aircraft guns and missiles with radio-command guidance and infrared and radar tracking. As its specific feature, the weapon combines the multi-channel target acquisition and tracking system and the missile/artillery armament designated to strike targets at an altitude of up to 15 km and within a range of 20 km.

The single day of fighting a notional enemy’s cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles was held at more than 30 practice ranges of the Southern Military District, involving over 1,500 personnel, about 50 items of military hardware, including air defense systems, and also combat ships and aircraft.