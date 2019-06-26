Russia’s Defense Ministry thwarts over 25,000 cyberattacks on its information resources

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has neutralized over 25,000 cyberattacks on its information resources, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry is constantly confronted "with various attempts of external information and technical impact" on its systems and web resources, including on the Zvezda TV Channel, the spokesman said.

"Since 2013, the departmental information security system has revealed and neutralized more than 25,000 attempted intrusions into the information resources of the Armed Forces," Konashenkov said at a roundtable discussion on the topical issues of information countermeasures at the Army-2019 forum.

Konashenkov said that the number of cyberattacks on the Russian Defense Ministry’s information resources has grown by almost 60% in the past six years.

"Over the past six years, the number of the attempts to disrupt vital information infrastructure facilities has risen by 57%," the general said at a roundtable discussion on information countermeasures at the Army-2019 forum.

The number of cyberattacks rises by an average of 12% annually, the general said.