Serial Mi-28NM, modernized Ka-52 helicopters unveiled at Army-2019

"The Russian Helicopters holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) for the first time presents its newest Mi-28NM [Night Hunter] attack helicopter and the Ka-52 reconnaissance and combat helicopter, upgraded with regard to combat experience. The Mi-28NM displayed at the forum is the first serial modernized Night Hunter," the company’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Army-2019 forum runs at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30. Exhibition events will also take place in other Russian regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum on the territory of Russia will be attended by over 1,500 enterprises that will demonstrate more than 27,000 products and technologies.

Mi-28NM helicopter

The Mi-28NM helicopter gunship is designed to search for and destroy low-speed air targets, tanks, armored and non-armored vehicles as well as enemy manpower in daytime and at night, in all weather conditions.

The first Mi-28NM helicopter was made in 2009. Being an upgraded variant of the Mi-28N Night Hunter attack helicopter, it differs significantly from its predecessor. The Mi-28NM onboard radar equipment comprises an innovative helmet-mounted imaging and pointing system. The helicopter is equipped with an N025 radar station, which makes it possible to carry out round watch. The upgrade also has a new EW system. In addition to that, the Mi-28 NM helicopter has a modified fuselage and modernized engines; a radio-electronic onboard system and a target sight system; an auxiliary power plant and equipment for communication with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 100 modernized Mi-28NM should be delivered to the Russian armed forces by 2028.

Ka-52 Alligator

The upgraded version of the Ka-52 attack helicopter, the Ka-52M, would be created by 2022. The experimental design work on the upgraded helicopter will take into account Russia’s combat experience in Syria.

The Ka-52M will get new power supply and target acquisition systems. Also, following the requirements of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the helicopter’s protection will be enhanced considerably.