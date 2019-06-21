Russia sets up anti-drone mobile groups at its airfields in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

YEKATERINBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Mobile electronic warfare groups to protect Russia’s military aerodromes against combat unmanned aerial vehicles have been set up in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Friday.

"Russian servicemen have assumed combat duty to protect and defend the air boundaries of the aerodromes in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The mobile groups are armed with Zhitel, Silok and Lesochek electronic warfare systems. The systems allow revealing the coordinates of detected unidentified drones and jam enemy radio communications at a safe distance from military installations," the statement says.

The military personnel are daily holding both daytime and night drills to practice repelling attacks by combat unmanned aerial vehicles, the District’s press office said.

As the press office specified for TASS, each mobile group comprises 20 personnel.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.