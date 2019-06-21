Russian Pacific Fleet's ships destroy 'enemy' submarine during Far Eastern drills

VLADIVOSTOK, June 21. /TASS/. The Gromky corvette and small anti-submarine ships Koreets and Metel have detected and destroyed an 'enemy' submarine during drills in the Peter the Great Gulf in Russia's Far East, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Friday.

"The ships fulfilled several tasks on detecting an 'enemy' submarine, whose role was played by one of the Russian Pacific Fleet's diesel-electric submarines. The 'enemy' submarine was supposed to avoid detection by anti-submarine ships," the press service said.

"After the 'enemy' submarine was detected, small anti-submarine ships Koreets and Metel used depth charges against the assigned target," the press service said.

An anti-submarine aircraft Il-38 also took part in the drills.